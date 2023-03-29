 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
High School Boys Volleyball | Del Rey League: Paraclete 3, Bishop Montgomery 0

Paraclete avenges loss to Bishop Montgomery

Spirits sweep way to Del Rey League win

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys volleyball team busted out their new uniforms in front of their home crowd against Bishop Montgomery.

Then the Spirits busted up the Knights in convincing fashion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.