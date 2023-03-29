Paraclete avenges loss to Bishop Montgomery

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys volleyball team busted out their new uniforms in front of their home crowd against Bishop Montgomery.
Then the Spirits busted up the Knights in convincing fashion.
Paraclete’s Brett Novak said his team marked this game on their calendar.
On Mar. 9, Bishop Montgomery easily defeated the Spirits in three sets. On Tuesday, Paraclete sought revenge.
Paraclete played tenacious defense and high energy and exacted some much-needed revenge as it kept pace with first-place Cathedral, with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-20, victory over the visitors from Torrance at Paraclete High School.
“We had to find our identity and I thought we did that,” Paraclete head coach Rion Terry said. “We’re a pretty small team and I thought we did a good job of getting to the balls that got past our blocks. I thought we played pretty well. Apart from the second set, we played well. We minimized our errors.”
It was pick your poison for the Knights (9-5, 4-2) against Paraclete’s arsenal of hitters. Just when Bishop Montgomery thought it had one hitter solved, another would hit a kill. The Spirits (14-6, 4-2), ranked No. 4 in CIF-Southern Section Division 5, showed their versatility as six different players had at least four kills or more.
Paraclete was led by Santiago Vazquez, who finished with nine kills. Novak and Noah Martin each had six kills and four and three blocks, respectively. Luc Jundy and Brett Byrne added four kills apiece.
“We really want to take first place and hang a banner, and we knew the importance of this game,” Novak said. “We know this is the first step and now we have to beat (Cathedral). I thought we played pretty well. Of course, there are always things to improve on. We still have to make some minor adjustments.
“This was a big game for us. We played with a lot of energy, that energy is what keeps us going. The last time we played them, we didn’t play with a lot of energy.”
Neither team could create separation in the first set as it went back and forth. Finally, the Spirits scored three consecutive points, following two kills and a block by Novak, to grab a 13-10 lead. They were able to maintain that lead throughout, not allowing the Knights to go on a run. Bishop Montgomery rallied to trim the lead to 23-22, but a kill by Martin followed by a block by Vazquez sealed the first set.
“We were a lot more consistent in this match,” Vazquez said. “Our passing and serving was much better than it has been. Defensively, we played well. We knew their swing angle so we were in position to dig a lot of balls easily.
“This was really important for us. We wanted to get back at them. I’m very pleased with this victory.”
Paraclete carried that momentum into the second set, but the Knights had their best moment of the match as they went on an 8-0 run to take a 12-9 lead, after the Spirits jumped out to a 9-4 lead.
Bishop Montgomery extended that lead to 16-12. Paraclete, however, showed its resiliency and chipped away at that lead. Trailing 17-14, the Spirits used a run of their own, scoring seven straight points to take a 21-17 lead. They would never look back.
“I thought we played a clean game today,” Terry said. “At practice, they came in with the mindset that they want to take first place. The way we played tonight, we must play against Cathedral.”
The third set was much like the first as it remained close. Paraclete took a 15-13 lead, before Bishop Montgomery regained the lead later in the set, 18-16. The Knights were clinging to a 20-19 lead, but the Spirits won the final six points, including two kills from Novak, a block, an ace and an icing on the cake kill by Vazquez to finish the match.
“This was definitely big for us for our placement in league,” Novak said.
