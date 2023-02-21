Ducks Panthers Hockey

Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores the winning goal against Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during overtime, Monday, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 4-3.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe scored 1:42 into overtime to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Florida has won six of its past nine games. Anaheim has lost its past five.

