Chargers Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) participates in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Costa Mesa on July 30.

 Ashley Landis

COSTA MESA — The momentum Joshua Palmer built up last season with the Los Angeles Chargers has continued through the first two weeks of training camp.

Palmer has emerged as the team’s third wide receiver for when the regular season opens on Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. After being drafted in the third round last year, Palmer showed consistency over the final five games, with 18 of his 33 receptions and three of his four touchdowns coming during that span.

