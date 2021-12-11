Palmdale wins behind Sanneh’s 20 points

PALMDALE — Despite it still being early in the Golden League season, the Palmdale boys basketball team knew the importance of its game against Eastside.
The Falcons wanted to keep pace near the top of the Golden League standings, meanwhile the Lions entered the game undefeated in their first three games.
The Falcons were dominant as Eastside looked sluggish.Behind Mansour Sanneh’s 20 points and hot shooting from sniper Juan Cruz, Palmdale handed the Lions their first league loss of the season with a convincing 64-47 victory, Friday night at Palmdale High School.
“We had a game plan in mind, and they stuck to it,” Falcons head coach Greg Slade said. “They played to their identity. We were able to take advantage of some things. We took our game and displayed it tonight.”
Lions head coach Vaughn Nelson was disappointed in his team’s performance.
“It was frustrating to watch. There was a lack of energy out there and that’s not normally how we play. I think we were a little bit too cocky, coming into the game 3-0,” said Nelson, in his first season as head coach. “It’s time to go back to the drawing board, but I think this really got their attention. Whenever we face adversity, we go back to our old habits instead of doing the things they were taught. We’re not going to be successful doing it their way.”
Of course, credit Palmdale’s defense as it held Eastside to just 3-of-30 from 3-point range.
The Falcons (5-7, 3-1) closed the first quarter with a 10-4 run to take an 18-12 lead and never looked back. Palmdale opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run, stretching the lead to 25-12.
The Lions were held scoreless for a stretch of more than five minutes that spanned the end of the first quarter and into the second. Eastside’s Fred Miles temporarily stopped the bleeding with the Lions’ first bucket. Miles scored all five points of the second quarter for Eastside (3-3, 3-1) as it was outscored 19-5.
A 3-pointer by Nate Canedo, followed by another by Cruz, further distanced Palmdale as it led 35-17 at that point. A final basket by Deangelo Scott gave the Falcons a 37-17 lead at halftime.
“I thought we played well and to our strengths. We definitely came out with a lot of energy,” Sanneh said. “We forced them into turnovers, and our defense played well. This was a big win for us tonight. Our chemistry is getting better and we’re starting to gel.”
Cruz opened the third quarter with the third of his six 3-pointers to give Palmdale a 40-17 lead. Cruz finished with 18 points while teammate David Harper added 12.
“I was taking the shots my teammates were giving me. I was just letting it fly,” Cruz said with a smile. “I thought we played great. This was a big victory for us. We were able to get some stops on defense.”
Eastside gained some momentum in the third quarter. Trailing 42-17, the Lions went on an 11-1 run to trim the lead to 43-28 before Slade called a timeout.
Following the timeout, the Falcons got back-to-back buckets from Sanneh and younger brother Vieux to inflate the lead back to 19 points.
“We had a tough preseason, but we needed that to see where we were at,” Slade said. “I have the expectation that we can play with anybody.”
Palmdale was able to maintain its lead throughout the fourth quarter, which included three 3-pointers by Cruz to keep the Lions at arm’s distance. The night was capped by a monster dunk by Mansour Sanneh down the middle, which ignited the entire gymnasium.
The Lions were led by Amir Johnson and Andrew McCullough with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
