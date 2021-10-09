Palmdale shuts out Eastside

PALMDALE — The Palmdale football team handed Eastside its fourth straight Golden League shutout loss, 50-0, on Friday.
Palmdale led 14-0 at halftime before scoring 29 points in the second half, including a safety.
Kadin Newton rushed for a 37-yard touchdown to start the scoring in the first quarter for the Falcons and Nathan Mealancon followed with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Khamani Newton.
Damario Jackson rushed for a 47-yard score, while Anthony Woods also scored on a 54-yard run.
A blocked punt in the fourth quarter immediately led to a 21-yard rushing touchdown for Khamani Newton to cap the scoring.
Kevin Lane, Micah Bray, De’anthony Burks and Jaden Radke all had sacks for the Falcons.
Eastside also recorded a sack and Quinndon Allen recovered a fumble for the Lions.
Kern Valley 43, California City 0
LAKE ISABELLA —The California City football team was down 43-0 to Kern Valley at halftime before having to forfeit the rest of the game because of injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.