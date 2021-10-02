Palmdale’s offense finds its stride vs. Lobos

LITTLEROCK — The Palmdale football team is starting to find its rhythm.
Especially offensively.
A couple of weeks ago the Falcons had to miss several practices and one game due to COVID, however, head coach Eric Nickols thinks his team is starting to find its groove.
After a convincing 34-0 victory against AV High last week, Palmdale’s offense continued to click against Littlerock following a 66-0 victory over the Lobos, Friday night at Littlerock High School.
“Going into the AV game we had players that hadn’t played in 21 days. And in the first half (against AV High) I thought we left a lot of chicken on the bone,” Nickols said. “Right now, we’re trying to get the offense caught back up. We trying to find our own identity, offensively.”
In their first two victories, the Falcons have outscored their opponents, 100-0.
Senior tailback Anthony Woods, who Nickols calls the most violent football player in the Valley, led the offensive attack as he finished with 146 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns. Woods scored on runs of 20, 37 and 35. His first two touchdowns came in the second quarter, which helped Palmdale (3-2, 2-0) build a 58-0 lead at halftime.
“Overall, I thought it was a good game tonight. We’re starting to get things clicking,” said Woods. “But we still have a lot of work to do, and we know there’s some stuff we can improve on.”
Palmdale scored on the opening kickoff after Isaiah McIntyre caught the ball, cut across the field, and scored from 67 yards out. Only 14 seconds into the game, the Falcons led 6-0.
Palmdale scored on its first three offensive possessions, including a 27-yard touchdown strike over the middle from quarterback Kadin Newton to his brother Khamani Newton to extend the lead.
The Falcons struck again on their next possession when their other quarterback, Nathaniel Mealancon, found receiver Kylen Gibson from 34 yards out for the score.
Palmdale capped its 28-point first quarter with Mealancon’s second touchdown pass, this time to McIntyre from 16 yards out. Mealancon finished the game 3-of-6 for 70 yards. All three of his completions were touchdown passes. His third touchdown pass came in the second quarter, a 20-yarder to Khamani Newton.
“We’re just fortunate to be back on the field. We want to stay positive and test negative,” Nickols said. “I’m proud of the way the guys came out tonight.”
Despite the score, Littlerock head coach Joe Carnevali said he was pleased with his team’s effort. The Lobos have been plagued by injuries and have lost key starters on both sides of the ball, including Friday night after losing William Mejia to injury.
“We’re getting the younger kids some experience right now. We’re a very young group out there,” Carnevali said. “But I’m proud of all our kids. They work very hard.”
Shayon Nouri was one of the bright spots for the Lobos (2-4, 0-3). He finished with eight receptions for 37 yards.
“We have to look forward to next week. We can’t look back on this game,” Nouri said. “We’re warriors out there, and we’re definitely improving. This team has a lot of heart. As long as you have heart, that’s all that matters. We’re still looking to finish strong.”
Lobos quarterback Peter Zamudio finished the game 10-of-22 for 51 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.