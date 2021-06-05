PALMDALE — The Palmdale boys soccer team’s CIF Southern California Division 4 Regional Championship game has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m. at Palmdale High School.
The game was scheduled for today, but was moved because Palmdale’s opponent, Santa Monica, has prom tonight.
Santa Monica is a familiar opponent for the Falcons, who defeated the Vikings 4-1 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Finals on May 28.
Girls Soccer
San Dimas 4, Paraclete 0
SAN DIMAS — The Paraclete girls soccer team had its deep playoff run end with a 4-0 loss at San Dimas on Thursday in the CIF Division IV Southern California Regional Semifinals at San Dimas High.
Paraclete had lost to San Marcos 1-0 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Championship game, but rebounded to win in the first round of the Regional Championships with a 2-0 win at Los Angeles CES.
Softball
Highland 2, Santa Paula 0
SANTA PAULA — The Highland softball team won a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 first-round game at Santa Paula 2-0 on Thursday.
Highland (14-2) was the second-place team from the Golden League and will host Whitter Christian in a second-round game on Saturday.
Santa Paula (8-12) had tied for the Citrus Coast League championship.
Notre Dame 9, Paraclete 0
SHERMAN OAKS — The Paraclete softball team lost to Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 9-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 first-round game on Thursday.
Paraclete (7-11) was the second-place team from the Gold Coast League.
Notre Dame (16-3) was the No. 1 seed in the division and second-place team from the Mission League.
University Prep 15, Knight 5
LOS ANGELES — The Knight softball team lost at University Prep 15-5 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first-round game on Thursday.
Knight (9-8) was the fourth-place team from the Golden League.
University Prep (16-4) was the Cross Valley League champion.
Viewpoint 3, Desert Christian 0
CALABASAS — The Desert Christian softball team lost to Viewpoint 3-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 first-round game on Thursday.
Desert Christian sophomore Charisma Lineberger pitched threw six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out 10.
Sophomore Summer Martin and juniors Shelby Case and Hannah Silva had one hit a piece.
“I am so proud of these girls. They did the impossible in a season that four months ago seemed improbable,” said Desert Christian coach Ruthie Pierce. “We fought to keep our team together, and to see them make the playoffs for the second season in a row, with all the adversity they faced this last year, well, all I can say is ‘Only God.’”
Desert Christian (4-12) was the third-place team from the Heritage League, while Viewpoint (5-9) was the third-place team from the Gold Coast League.
