Palmdale Little League wins Major softball District 51 title

The Palmdale Little League Major softball All-Star team overcame lack of numbers to win the District 51 title on Wednesday.
Palmdale defeated Quartz Hill 4-3 with two outs in the final inning of the championship game.
Sierra Gonzalez got the winning hit for Palmdale, driving in Kaytlin Avila from third base for the winning run.
“I’m ecstatic,” Palmdale manager Denis Sobalvarro said. “I’m kind of like on cloud nine since we won it.”
Palmdale’s team, comprised of 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds, played the regular season as the Lady Dodgers and had to play at the Minor level, because they didn’t have any other Major teams to play. They went undefeated in the regular season. Because it was the only team on that level for Palmdale, the same team members moved on to All-Stars, where they were bumped up to the Major level.
They lost to Quartz Hill in the Special Games, two out of three games, before going undefeated in the District 51 Tournament at Tehachapi.
“All year long, it was a cake walk,” Sobalvarro said. “So when we came to Special Games and then (the District 51) tournament, we had to do a crash course of the new, different rules as far as the dropped third strike, stealing with the pitch, and stuff like that.
“The year itself was easy, but these last two tournaments were (hard).”
Sobalvarro credited his assistant coaches, Ed Aguirre and Angel Dominguez, for helping get the girls get ready for the District 51 tournament.
Palmdale started the tournament by defeating Tehachapi 9-5 on June 25. They then eked out a 5-4 win over Quartz Hill on Monday before the championship win on Wednesday.
Alyna Gutierrez pitched all three games and earned all three wins in the circle for Palmdale.
The squad consisted of just two 12-year-olds — June Bosley and Chyenne Mendosa — four 11-year-olds — Avila, Gizelle Cervantes, Sierra Gonzalez and Gutierrez — and seven 10-year-olds — Isabella Aguirre, Anabell Diaz, Izabelle Dominguez, Candace Elenes, Emily Escobedo, Janae Perez and Anaiah Sobalvarro.
Two of the girls are first-year softball players.
With the D-51 win, Palmdale also became the Section 2 champions as there is no Section 2 tournament this year.
The All-Star team will now move on to the State Tournament from July 9-14 at South Pasadena Little League.
The team has set up a GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/326c5b76) to help pay for travel expenses, including the rising gas prices. If Palmdale wins the State Tournament they would move on to the West Regional Tournament in San Bernardino. The next step after that is the Little League World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.
Palmdale Little League is also currently accepting registration for baseball and softball Fall Ball until July 25. There will be 10 games from Sept. 10 to Nov. 12 at Domenic Massari Park. Interested parties can register at http://www.palmdalelittleleague.org.activesports.com/Register.
