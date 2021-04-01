PALMDALE — The Lancaster and Palmdale swim teams split a Golden League meet at DryTown Water Park on Wednesday.
The Lancaster girls won 58-56, while the Palmdale boys won 28-14.
Palmdale senior Jocelyn Hyman had two CIF Consideration times in her two first-place finishes. Hyman won the 50 freestyle in 28.07 seconds and the 100 free in one minute and 2.69 seconds.
Girls Soccer
Knight 14, Littlerock 0
LITTLEROCK — The Knight girls soccer team defeated Littlerock 14-0 in a Golden League game on Tuesday.
Vivian Martinez, Brenda Murillo, Victoria Martinez and Jenny Vera put in two goals apiece for the Hawks (3-0).
But it was goalkeeper Bella Gonzalez that led the way with three goals in her 20 minutes at forward. Knight coach Juan Paolo said Gonzalez never plays on the field, but two of her goals were “bombs.”
Alyssandra Gonzales, Kemberley Flamenco, and Jenavieve Mendoza added one goal apiece.
Victoria Martinez added three assists to her two goals, while Flamenco had two assists and Emily Gomez, Taliyah Parker, Vera and Mendoza tallied one assist apiece.
The Hawks’ other goalkeeper, Veronica Lopez, who also saw time in the field, had one save in goal. Knight has not allowed a goal in three games, outscoring its opponents 25-0.
Littlerock (0-3) will take on Eastside on the road on Thursday (1-1).
Knight was scheduled to face Antelope Valley on Thursday, but the Antelopes decided to forgo the rest of the season due to low numbers.
Instead, the Hawks will face the league’s other undefeated squad, Quartz Hill (2-0), next Tuesday.
