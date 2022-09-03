Palmdale hits wall in Oak Hills

PALMDALE — Not much went right for the Palmdale football team Friday night against Oak Hills.
Injuries, penalties, turnovers and mistakes plagued the Falcons in a 55-14 non-league loss to Oak Hills at Palmdale High School.
“I think when we got down and we faced that adversity early, we just couldn’t bounce back from it,” Palmdale coach Anthony Coleman said. “We’re going to talk this week and work this week on how we bounce back from adversity and not let a couple of plays define the rest of the game.
“Hats off to Oak Hills. I think they came with it. They played fast and at times we looked a little slow.”
It was the first loss of the season for Palmdale (1-1), after opening with a win over Burroughs in its season opener.
Oak Hills (3-0) has started the season with wins over three Golden League teams, beating Highland, 28-16, last week at Highland High and Antelope Valley in the season opener, 50-0.
The first half got progressively worse for the Falcons.
Oak Hills scored on its opening drive, as sophomore running back Karson Cox scored on a 39-yard run to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive.
Palmdale punted on its two drives in the first quarter. The Falcons’ opening drive looked promising, but after reaching midfield, they were forced back with a holding penalty.
Palmdale senior starting quarterback Roman Mercado left the game after the first quarter with an injury and did not return.
Mercado was 3-for-7 for 40 yards.
“Our starting quarterback went out early,” Coleman said. “He hit his head on the ground. The ground usually always wins that battle. We had to take him out to get evaluated. We put our backup in and it took him a little bit of time to get going. It was his first varsity action.”
Palmdale sophomore quarterback Joe Mason finished 8-for-12 for 101 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown pass.
“We lost a few guys to cramps,” Coleman said. “Another guy had a nosebleed that just wouldn’t stop. It was just shuffling players around. We’re not very deep. Those guys looked like they had 60 plus on the sideline. We’re barely pushing 35, 40.”
The Bulldogs intercepted a pass on the Falcons’ first drive without Mercado and Oak Hills quickly capitalized on the turnover, the first of two by Palmdale.
Oak Hills scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and had two others negated by penalties, although the Bulldogs would go on to score on those drives.
Oak Hills junior quarterback Diego Lopez threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to senior Shane Young early in the second quarter, giving the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead.
Lopez finished 7-for-10 for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Palmdale was forced to punt on the following possession and Oak Hills senior Shea Gabriel returned the punt 55 yards for a touchdown.
Although Palmdale was able to reach midfield on the following drive, it did not end well.
Oak Hills senior Shane Young had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown nullified by a roughing the passer penalty on Oak Hills.
But Palmdale turned the ball over on downs at the 47-yard line in the final minute of the first half and Lopez threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Young to give the Bulldogs a 27-0 halftime lead.
“We just work on ourselves every week,” Oak Hills coach Robert Metzger said. “We just got to try and clean up our mistakes and just improve every week. The kids came out today and played hard.
“We were worried about the heat being a factor today, but they made sure they were hydrated up. One thing you can’t deny is our kids go hard every play.”
Oak Hills had 256 yards in total offense in the first half, to 113 for Palmdale.
“I think once again, offensively, we get started,” Coleman said. “I think we had a couple of drives in the first half where we were moving the ball and then we shoot ourselves in the foot again. We get a penalty to back us up and then we take a sack. It just seems like every time we got the momentum, we do something to lose that momentum on that drive.”
The second half didn’t start much better for the Falcons.
Young returned the kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to start the second half.
When the Falcons got the ball on the opening drive of the third quarter, Oak Hills senior Quamaine Thomas intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown and a 41-0 Oak Hills lead, forcing a running clock for the remainder of the game.
The Oak Hills defense also got continuous pressure in the Palmdale backfield and finished with three sacks.
The Bulldogs have two preseason games remaining before starting Mojave River League play on Sept. 30.
“We knew Palmdale was going to be a good test for us,” Metzger said. “Highland was a good test for us and Antelope Valley. We played three of the teams up here, just to see where we are. They always play hard. They play good, hard football up here.”
Palmdale finally struck on the second possession of the third quarter, as Mason threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to junior Clifton Chalk, who caught five passes for 81 yards.
But Oak Hills answered by returning the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, as Gabriel stiff-armed the final Palmdale player in his way to the end zone.
Palmdale senior Damario Jackson scored on an 82-yard run on the following drive for the Falcons.
Jackson rushed for 95 yards on three carries, to go with four catches for 44 yards, and senior Amir Bastine rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries.
“We’ve got to get back into the lab. Get to work in practice,” Coleman said. “Move a couple of guys around and get after it next week against Culver City.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.