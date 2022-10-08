 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Palmdale, Eastside compete in Twilight Invite

The Eastside and Palmdale cross country teams competed at the Twilight Invitational hosted by Foothill Tech High School on Thursday at Lake Casitas.

The Palmdale boys team finished ninth out of 16 teams with 242 points, while the Eastside boys were 16th (435).

