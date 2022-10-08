Palmdale, Eastside compete in Twilight Invite

The Eastside and Palmdale cross country teams competed at the Twilight Invitational hosted by Foothill Tech High School on Thursday at Lake Casitas.
The Palmdale boys team finished ninth out of 16 teams with 242 points, while the Eastside boys were 16th (435).
Sebastian Garcia led the Falcons in 21st place with a time of 18 minutes, 42.6 seconds. He was followed by teammates Neery Duarte (30th, 19:04.8) and Nomar Campoy (40th, 19:18)
Ruben Ceniceros was the top boys finisher for the Lions in 69th (20:30.5).
The Eastside girls finished fifth overall (125 points) out of eight teams.
Valeria Pacheco finished 11th (21:50.2) to lead the Lions, Stephanie Galindo followed in 24th (23.34.2) and Chayse Gomez took 28th (23:46.2).
The Palmdale girls did not field a full team, but Jenna Johnson finished fifth overall in 20:59.9. She was only .4 seconds away from fourth-place finisher Jenevieve Won from Cate.
The Falcons and the Lions will compete in the second Golden League meet of the season on Wednesday at Pelona Vista Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.