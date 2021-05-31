The Palmdale boys and Paraclete girls soccer teams earned berths in the CIF Southern California Regional Championships after both advancing to CIF-Southern Section championship games last week.
The Falcons, newly crowned CIF-SS Division 4 champions, are the No. 1 seed in the Division 4 regional championships.
Palmdale defeated Santa Monica 4-1 for its first CIF title on Friday and is undefeated on the season with a 15-0-4 record.
The Falcons host No. 8 Fowler (16-3) in the first round at 4 p.m. at AVC on Tuesday.
Fowler defeated Mendota 3-2 in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship game on Thursday.
Paraclete (13-1-1) suffered its first loss of the season in the CIF-SS Division 5 championship game, falling in a tight match to San Marcos, 1-0.
The Spirits, ranked No. 7 in the Division 4 regional playoffs, will play No. 2-seeded Los Angeles CES (8-3) at Fairfax High School at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Los Angeles CES defeated Kennedy 1-0 to win the CIF LA City Section Division 2 title.
Girls Basketball
Quartz Hill 47, Arroyo 39
EL MONTE — The Quartz Hill girls basketball season continues on as the Royals defeated Arroyo 47-39 in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs on the road on Saturday.
Aima Tuiasosopo led the Royals (11-5) with 17 points and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Quartz Hill’s Demi Green followed with 10 points, while Mandy Frozina added six points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.
Savannah Arrellano scored five points for the Royals, Grace Faulk and Jessica Johnson each put in four and Amaya Farnes contributed with one point, five rebounds one assist and one steal.
Quartz Hill will host Agoura (14-4) in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Swimming
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA — Quartz Hill junior Emily Drossel finished in the top nine of three events at the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Swimming Championships on Saturday at Santa Margarita High School.
Drossel finished fourth in the girls 100-yard butterfly, ninth in the girls 200-yard freestyle and eighth as part of the Quartz Hill girls 400 freestyle relay team.
Drossel finished with a time of 58.77 in the 100 butterfly, slightly off her seed time of 58.07.
Calabasas junior Josephine Hein won the event with a time of 58.45.
Drossel was .05 seconds behind third place, Murrieta Mesa sophomore Emilee Elizondo.
Drossel finished ninth in the girls 200-yard freestyle.
Drossel had a time of one minute 57.29 seconds, slightly ahead of her seed time of 1:57.46.
Chadwick junior Jamie Brennan won the event with a time of 1:48.80.
Drossel, along with sophomore Sophia Washington, junior Kiana Henriquez and freshman Isabelle Drossel, finished with a time of 3:46.74 in the girls 400 freestyle relay. The Royals seed time was 3:55.82.
The team was seeded 16th (the last team to make the championships) and finished eighth. Their time is the third-best in Royals’ history and in Golden League history.
Murrieta Mesa won the event with a time of 3:41.38.
The Quartz Hill girls finished 19th out of 53 teams
Wrestling
Three Valley wrestling teams lost in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Dual Meet Wrestling Championships on Saturday.
Golden League champion Highland lost to El Modena 64-16.
Golden League runner-up Quartz Hill lost to Westminster 51-22.
Golden League third-place Lancaster lost to Mayfair 48-22.
