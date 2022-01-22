Palmdale avenges loss to Littlerock

PALMDALE — The Palmdale and Littlerock boys soccer teams played with playoff intensity during their Golden League match on Friday night at Palmdale High School.
The match was fast paced from start to finish, with a goal in the first 30 seconds of the game and a tying goal in the first minute of the second half.
Palmdale tied the match in the second half and scored the game winner in the final minutes for a 2-1 victory over Littlerock to remain in sole possession of first place in the Golden League.
“We can’t take any team lightly. We’re going to get everyone’s best,” Palmdale coach Christian Hernandez said. “I knew my team could come back. I knew the goal was coming to tie it and I knew we could win it.”
Littlerock (6-2-4, 3-2-4) had handed Palmdale (8-1-3, 7-1-2) its lone loss in league play, a 1-0 victory at Littlerock on Dec. 8.
This time, Palmdale showed the experience and poise of being the two-time league champion and defending CIF-Southern Section Division 4 champion. The Falcons were also the CIF Southern California Regional Division 4 runner-up.
The Falcons tied the game with a goal in the second minute of the second half.
“I feel like that’s what helped us the most, scoring that first goal in the first few minutes to get us moving,” Palmdale senior Edgar Rios said.
A shot by sophomore Alejandro Trujillo from 20 yards away went off the crossbar and freshman Brandon Valdivia chipped in the rebound. Although a Littlerock defender made a solid attempt to clear the ball, the officials ruled the ball had crossed the line.
“As a coach and as a team, you never want to get scored on that early, but it’s always going to be hard to climb that hill from an 0-1 deficit,” Hernandez said. “But we fought. I knew at half, talking to my guys and seeing them respond and just talking to them, I knew we could turn this around.”
Both teams were unable to capitalize on just a handful of solid scoring opportunities throughout the second half, but the Falcons broke through in the 80th minute.
Palmdale junior Javier Castellanos found senior Edgar Rios with a cross pass and Rios, a four-year varsity player, finished by heading it in from five yards out to the right of Littlerock senior goalie Felipe Ramos, who finished with seven saves.
“Just keep fighting for my team,” Rios said of the winning goal. “Everything I do for my team, not for me. It’s great. It feels great. I’ve been trying to score for a cool minute now.
“It was very exhausting, to be honest. Exhausting, but we complicated it for ourselves. We let ourselves get scored on in the first few minutes.”
The Palmdale players sprinted to Castellanos and Rios to celebrate the go-ahead goal.
Littlerock argued for a Palmdale handball in the Littlerock box on the Lobos’ best opportunity to tie the game in the final minutes, but the referee waved off the argument for a penalty kick. Littlerock made an argument for three Palmdale handball violations during the game, but to no avail.
“All of this stuff here for us is experience for us to get into the postseason and the playoffs,” Hernandez said. “These are good fights for us. To see them here in our league and try to make another run like we did last year.
“It was nonstop. We came out on top because I think we kept our composure and stuck to what we know how to do: keep the ball on the ground. The last play was something we do daily at practice. Get it to the outside. Get it across and have numbers inside the box and come out with the finish.”
Palmdale had a loud celebration following the win, while a dejected Littlerock had its grip for second place in league loosened, with Quartz Hill closing in.
“They gave it their all. They didn’t give up, like in practice. They always play really hard,” Littlerock coach Javier Meza said. “I know when we play against Palmdale, it’s going to be a hard team, but like I said, they played really good. They played with heart until the last minute.
“We just have to think about the next game, against Pete Knight. But they did a great job.”
Littlerock had one of the quickest starts to the game a team could ask for, scoring in the first 30 seconds.
Littlerock freshman Adrian Villafranco drilled a shot from 15 yards out to the top-left corner of the goal, on an assist from senior Derick Romero.
“I feel that we played good,” Villafranco said. “We kept the lead all first half. I feel that we got confident the second half and they put two away. It’s a disappointing loss, but we have to get back next week.”
Villafranco had a shot on a free kick from 28 yards saved by Palmdale junior goalie Samuel Alcantaran in the 24th minute.
Palmdale senior Jorge Solorzano had a shot from 10 yards deflected by Littlerock junior Daniel Trejo in the 34th minute.
Littlerock tried for another quick start in the second half, blasting a shot from midfield right after the whistle, but it sailed high and allowed Palmdale to send the ball deep the other way, which the Falcons would ultimately capitalize on.
Littlerock senior Alex Araiza had a shot on a header saved in the 44th minute.
Valdivia had a shot from 20 yards saved in the 54th minute and a shot from 10 yards on a breakaway in the 59th minute deflected by a Littlerock defender.
Palmdale senior Anthony Robles had a header go off the left post on a corner kick by Solorzano in the 59th minute.
Palmdale also had a header go off the post and close to being a goal in the 66th minute, but the officials ruled offside on the play.
The Falcons were denied twice in the final minutes before scoring the winning goal.
A shot off a corner kick was deflected by a Littlerock defender and Ramos saved a shot from 25 yards by sophomore Alejandro Trujillo.
Palmdale now has four matches remaining in the regular season, starting with a game at Eastside on Wednesday. The regular season concludes on Feb. 3 at Highland for the Falcons.
“That’s what coach preaches all the time, it’s always focus on the season. Once we finish with the season, we focus on the next step,” Rios said.
Littlerock will host Knight on Wednesday and finish the regular season at home against Quartz Hill on Feb. 3.
