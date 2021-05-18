PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy boys soccer team defeated Linfield 3-1 in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs on Saturday.
Linfield got on the board first, but the Griffins’ Lukas Malechicos scored the tying goal for a 1-1 halftime score.
Ivan Omana scored two second-half goals for TPAA (7-1), taking the lead on a penalty kick and adding an insurance goal in the final two minutes.
“The boys really pulled it together and worked hard as a team,” coach Hadi Helmy said. “They put their all into the sport and it showed!”
The Griffins host Wiseburn-Da Vinci in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
