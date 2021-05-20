PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy’s successful boys soccer season came to an end on Wednesday with a 2-1 loss to Wiseburn-Da Vinci in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
“Honestly, we gave it all we got, but not every team always takes the win,” TPAA senior center back Fransisco Torres said.
Considering the Griffins (7-2) didn’t get a lot of practice time or games and got to the quarterfinals in the playoffs, is a testament to their hard work and athleticism.
“It was a weird year,” TPAA coach Hadi Helmy said. “We had a great team. Everyone played 100% and we pushed it.”
It was an even match for most of the game, with Wiseburn getting a couple of more balls to bounce its way.
“I felt like we controlled the game, it’s just we got unlucky on the first goal, and even the second goal,” Helmy said. “It’s part of the game. We fought it, but it wasn’t enough.”
The Wolves (7-1) got on the board first around the 34th minute when they rebounded a corner kick into the net.
They took a 1-0 lead at halftime.
The Griffins came back strong in the second half, picking up closer chances to score.
About five minutes into the second half, TPAA junior Hanssel Alvarez poked the ball to senior Nathan Alvarez. Nathan beat out one defender and went one-on-one with the Wiseburn goalkeeper, beating him with a goal to the back of the net to tie the game.
“It felt good, because it tied up the game,” Nathan said. “I thought we were going to have a chance to win.”
Seven minutes later, the Wolves went ahead again after a corner kick to go up 2-1.
Shortly after, Hanssel went down with an apparent knee injury after battling for a ball and lay on the field writhing in pain for a few minutes before his teammates could help him up and off the field.
Not too long afterward Nathan pulled his hamstring while reaching for a ball as it went out of bounds and had to be carried to the TPAA bench.
“It’s my last year, so it actually hurts a lot,” Nathan said about not being able to finish the match.
In all, the Griffins lost four starters during the match.
Despite all of that, Josue Chavez had a great chance to tie the game at 2 when he kicked a through ball into the net.
But what would have been the game-tying goal was erased on a questionable offside call.
“I didn’t think it was offside, because he made the run,” Helmy said. “He made the run and it was a through ball.”
The game was also a physical one with the refs letting both sides play, only calling a few fouls.
“(Wiseburn) injured our player, they let it go,” senior center-back Fransisco Torres said. “They kept pushing us in the back, that’s supposed to be a foul, they let it them play. It’s good to play aggressive … but you’ve got to call what’s supposed to be called.”
Despite the loss, the team is proud of how far they were able to get in the playoffs.
“We were putting in hard work throughout CIF and we lost, but we still put in the work,” Nathan said.
The Griffins have just two seniors in Nathan Alvarez and Torres, who both said they were going to miss playing soccer with the team.
“I am definitely going to miss the team, because I only played last year and this year. … I wish I was a junior,” Torres said.
But with all of the returning players for next season, the Griffins are sure to have another great playoff run.
“Technically, they’re already set,” Torres said.
Nathan Alvarez will be headed to Chico State in the fall after TPAA graduation on June 5, while Torres has decided to stay a little closer to home.”
“I was going to go to CSUN, but then things happened, so I think I’m going to go to AVC,” Torres said. “I’m going to try out for the team. I have contacts with the coach, so hopefully he gives me a chance to go out there and show him what I’ve got.”
TPAA’s goalkeeper had several tough saves throughout the game, including three in a row after a corner kick in the second half. The Wolves peppered the goal, but the goalkeeper was always there to get a hand on the ball.
Wednesday’s quarterfinal game, really could have gone either way and the Griffins are looking toward the future.
“We got unlucky,” Helmy said. “We’ll keep working.”
