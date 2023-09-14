LOS ANGELES  — The San Diego Padres' postseason hopes faded long ago. Blake Snell's bid to become the seventh player to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues is alive and well.

Snell scattered one hit over six scoreless innings, Juan Soto and Luis Campusano homered and San Diego beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night to win a series against their NL West rivals for the first time in two years.

