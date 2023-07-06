Angels Padres Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Matt Thaiss (front) passes San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado as he rounds the bases after hitting a game-tying home run during the seventh inning on Wednesday in San Diego. The Angels lost 5-3.

 

 Gregory Bull

SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado became the career home run leader at Petco Park and drove in three runs for the San Diego Padres, who held two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani hitless in a three-game sweep secured with a 5-3 win Wednesday night.

Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter after leaving Tuesday’s start as a pitcher with a blister on his right middle finger. He was 0 for 10 with two walks with two strikeouts in the series. He remains at 31 homers, most in the big leagues.

