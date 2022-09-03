Padres Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Padres’ Brandon Drury (right) hits a two-run home run as Dodgers catcher Will Smith (left) and home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez watch during the third inning on Friday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Yu Darvish was cruising through the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup when Cody Bellinger came to the plate in the fifth inning. The slugger went down swinging on four pitches for Yu's 3,000th career strikeout in his professional career.

“I had totally forgotten about it and someone told me in the game,” Darvish said through a translator after posing for a quick photo holding the special ball at his locker after the 7-1 victory on Friday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.