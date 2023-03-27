 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Major League Baseball | National League West Preview

Padres eager to take title from Dodgers

  • 0
NL West Preview Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) returns to the dugout after being pulled from the mound in a spring training game against the Texas Rangers, March 16, in Glendale, Ariz.

 

 Ashley Landis

The San Diego Padres sure don’t feel like little brother anymore to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers.

Buoyed by a stunning victory against the 111-win Dodgers in the NL Division Series and owner Peter Seidler’s fearless offseason spending, the Padres are poised to make a run at the NL West title as well as a World Series crown that has always been out of reach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.