Dodgers Padres Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers' Justin Turner reacts to a high, inside pitch while batting during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, in San Diego. The game went to extra innings tied at 3. Dodgers former closer Craig Kimbrel walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th to give the Padres a 4-3 victory.

SAN DIEGO — Jorge Alfaro is used to being in position to walk off games. Just not with a walk-off walk.

Alfaro drew a bases-loaded free pass from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.