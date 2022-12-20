Rams Packers Football

Associated Press

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) fumbles as he’s hit by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the first half on Monday in Green Bay, Wis. The Rams recovered the ball. 

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers aren’t giving up hope they can still reach the playoffs, even as they remain multiple games below .500.

A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night amid freezing conditions. The temperature was 15 degrees (minus-9 celsius) with a wind chill of 7 just before the opening kickoff.

