Pacifics oust Sound Breakers from playoffs

The Lancaster Sound Breakers’ inaugural season came to an end on Tuesday night as they lost to the San Rafael Pacifics 4-0 in the first round of the Pacific Division Pecos League playoffs.
The Sound Breakers lost the first two games of the best-of-three series and were knocked out of the playoffs.
San Rafael will play either the Bakersfield Train Robbers or the Monterey Amberjacks in the Pacific Division championship series.
The Train Robbers won the first game, 12-4, on Monday, but were trailing the Amberjacks at press time on Tuesday.
The Pacifics scored all four of their runs in the eighth inning to take control of the pitchers’ duel.
San Rafael’s Beau Dorman led off the inning with a solo home run and Blake Diggle was hit by a pitch and advanced to second when Tyler Georgeson reached on an error by the third baseman.
John Bicos followed with a single and Diggle scored on an error by the pitcher. With Grant Victor batting, Georgeson scored on a wild pitch. Victor then hit an RBI single and was later caught stealing before Mike Thiesen struck out and pinch hitter Nick Smith popped out to shortstop.
The Sound Breakers posted just one hit and drew one walk for two baserunners in the game.
Jacob Jablonski picked up the lone hit and Andrew Castano drew the walk.
Dorman finished 3-for-4 for the Pacifics, while Victor was 2-for-3.
Sound Breakers starting pitcher Brian Blackburn was charged with two runs, one earned, on nine hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in seven-plus innings. Nico O’Donnell pitched the eighth, also allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with one strikeout.
Three Pacifics pitchers combined for the shutout. Starting pitcher Jake Dent allowed one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts in six innings, Josh Idell followed with two hitless frames where he struck out two batters and Billy Babb struck out one batter in one hitless frame.
It was a fairly successful first season for the Sound Breakers, who finished the regular season with a 28-22 record for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Lancaster was 13-4 at The Hangar.
Very successful inaugural season gentleman. Thank you for your dedication to the game.
