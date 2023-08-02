 Skip to main content
Independent Baseball | Pecos League Playoffs | Sound Breakers

Pacifics oust Sound Breakers from playoffs

The Lancaster Sound Breakers’ inaugural season came to an end on Tuesday night as they lost to the San Rafael Pacifics 4-0 in the first round of the Pacific Division Pecos League playoffs.

The Sound Breakers lost the first two games of the best-of-three series and were knocked out of the playoffs.

Mrhoop
Mrhoop

Very successful inaugural season gentleman. Thank you for your dedication to the game.

