Pac-12 Media Day Football

Associated Press

Pac-12 associate commissioner Merton Hanks (center) answers questions with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff (left) and Utah athletic director Mark Harlan at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day on July 21 in Las Vegas. The Pac-12 presented details of a long-awaited media rights deal on Tuesday.

 Lucas Peltier

With speculation swirling about the future of the Pac-12, Commissioner George Kliavkoff presented details of a long-awaited media rights deal to league stakeholders who concluded Tuesday's meeting without voting on whether to accept the terms, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The meeting comes just days after Colorado decided not to wait and see what Kliavkoff could deliver and announced it would re-join the Big 12 in 2024 while USC and UCLA are leaving at the same time for the Big Ten. With nine members still committed to trying to stick it out, the media rights deal could make or break the Pac-12.

