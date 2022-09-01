Oregon Preview Football

Associated Press

Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson, center, looks for a receiver during a game against Stony Brook on Sept. 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon first-year coach Dan Lanning isn’t dropping any clues about his starting quarterback this season.

 Andy Nelson

Now the college football starts for real.

Well, not that it didn’t start for real for the teams that played Week 0 games. Those results very much count. Sorry, Nebraska.Congratulations, Vanderbilt!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.