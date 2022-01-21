Overtime thriller

LANCASTER — The Knight girls basketball team rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime in a Golden League game at Lancaster High School on Thursday night.
The Hawks outscored the Eagles by four points, scoring 12 points in the extra period, to pull out a 63-59 victory to move into sole possession of second place in the Golden League.
“Gracious. I’m flabbergasted,” Knight senior Blessing McBride said. “They told us they were going to beat us on their court. We already knew we had to keep the energy boosted and whoop them both times.”
McBride scored five of her game-high 27 points in overtime and finished with 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Lancaster (8-6, 7-3) led by one point at halftime, 24-23, before outscoring Knight (7-6, 7-2) 11-5 in the third quarter.
The Eagles took a 39-30 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks finished regulation with a 21-11 run.
“The type of kids they are, they never give up,” Knight coach Danny Henderson said. “They’re just good kids. They are eternal optimists. They just know to keep on going and try hard.
“We have the two sophomore twins, Alia and Amia (Tate) and as sophomores they are way beyond their years in maturity. Riley Asp played 36 minutes. We’re not very deep. They don’t know any different from themselves. It’s not anything I’ve done. It’s the type of kids they are. That’s pretty cool.”
Lancaster’s Cameryn Francsmith made a free throw with 48 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Eagles a 51-48 lead.
Alia Tate made a layup with 15 seconds left to tie the game at 51-51.
The game was very physical and contentious at times. One Lancaster player received a technical, both teams were warned about taunting and two Lancaster fans were ejected from the game.
“Honestly, my coach always told me, the way I play, I get mad easily, so I tend to feel I put my teammates down,” said McBride, a four-year varsity player. “This fourth quarter, I really stayed focused on moving on, just go on to the next play. Not reminiscing on what previously happened. So right now it’s move on and do your thing. Don’t give up, seriously.
“I’m very religious. I go to church. God guides me. You just have to move on. Move on to the next play and follow God.”
Amia Tate gave Knight an early overtime lead with a layup, but Lancaster answered with a short jumper by Shayniya Sinclair, who then converted a layup with two minutes and 16 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Eagles a 55-53 lead.
“I feel like they didn’t quit,” Lancaster coach Jessica Morrison said. “I’m happy with the fight that they gave, very happy.”
The Hawks cut into that deficit and seemed to stop the Eagles’ momentum with a 3-pointer by McBride that swirled around the rim several times before falling in, cutting Lancaster’s lead to 57-56.
Asp converted two free throws with 46 seconds remaining to tie the score at 58-58.
Alia Tate made two free throws with 32 seconds left to give the Hawks a 60-58 lead they would not relinquish.
“It’s a boost to stamina,” McBride said of the overtime. “We have it in the bag. Don’t get back under. Don’t let the crowd get to you, especially. It’s honestly a boost to stamina. Just keep going. Make shots and don’t rush.”
Knight converted 6-of-8 free throws in the final minute of overtime. McBride made 2-of-4 free throws in the final minute and was 11-for-17 in the game
Alia Tate finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Knight, Asp had 10 points and four rebounds and Amia Tate added eight points, 12 rebounds, five assists and seven steals.
“The other thing is, we’re not very big,” Knight coach Danny Henderson said. “In some ways, they have to have a little tenacity just because if they didn’t, bigger teams would just push them around. They have to have a little bit of fight in them, that they don’t get pushed around.”
Lancaster senior Mea Madison scored a team-high 22 points, senior Terryn Russell finished with 16, Sinclair scored six of her 11 points in overtime and senior Chanay Samuel added seven points.
Morrison said the difference in the fourth quarter was rebounding.
“We build from right where we are,” Morrison said. “We correct the mistakes that we made. We still make a run for CIF and then hopefully we make a run.”
Knight will host undefeated and first place Highland on Monday and Lancaster plays at Highland on Tuesday.
Knight defeated Lancaster in the first meeting between the two teams, 45-33 on Dec. 7.
Highland defeated Lancaster 53-35 on Dec. 9 and the Bulldogs beat Knight 44-36 on Jan. 13.
