Twins Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ James Outman (center) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Max Muncy, Jason Heyward and Miguel Vargas also scored.

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — James Outman has struggled since being named the National League’s Rookie of the Month in April. The Dodgers outfielder though showed signs of possibly getting back to his earlier form with a big game Wednesday.

The outfielder hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning as the Dodgers rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

