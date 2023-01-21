UCLA South Carolina Basketball

Associated Press file photo

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne drives to the basket against South Carolina on Nov. 29 in Columbia, S.C. Osborne hit a half-court 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer on Friday against Washington, sparking the Bruins to a 51-47 victory.

 

 Nell Redmond

SEATTLE — Charisma Osborne nailed a half-court 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to kick off a 19-0 scoring run for No. 9 UCLA, and the Bruins held on to beat Washington 51-47 on Friday night.

UCLA shot just 23% in the first half and trailed 27-15 before Osborne’s buzzer-beater. The Bruins then scored the first 16 points of the second half.

