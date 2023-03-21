LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne has taken a lot on her shoulders during her four years at UCLA. With her team down four points late in the third quarter after blowing an 18-point deficit, the senior guard wasn't about to let a trip to the Sweet 16 go away.

Osborne's three-point play was the catalyst in a rally that propelled the fourth-seeded Bruins to an 82-73 victory over No. 5 seed Oklahoma 82-73 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

