Orioles Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Luis Rengifo (right) heads to first for a two-run home run as Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann watches during the third inning on Wednesday in Anaheim. The Angels lost 10-3.

ANAHEIM — The Baltimore Orioles refuse to budge at the top of the American League East, getting four hits and four RBIs from Austin Hays in a 10-3 victory to finish off a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Hays and Anthony Santander hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, and Santander and Ramon Urias each had three hits. Right-hander Kyle Gibson (14-8) gave up three runs on six hits over six innings as the Orioles won their fifth straight.

