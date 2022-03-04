LAS VEGAS — Endyia Rogers finished with 16 points and six assists, Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince added double-doubles, and Oregon rallied for a 63-60 victory over upset-minded UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Rogers made just 4 of 13 shots from the floor for the second-seeded Ducks (20-10), but two of them were 3-pointers and she made all six of her free throws. Sabally totaled 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Prince scored 12 with 12 boards.
Jaelynn Penn sank 3 of 4 from 3-point range and scored 13 to help No. 7 seed UCLA (14-12) take a 32-31 lead at halftime. Sabally and Prince scored eight points each and Rogers added seven in the first half for Oregon. Te-Hina Paopao, who joined Sabally and Rogers on the All-Pac-12 team for a second straight season, missed all six of her shots and didn’t score.
Paopao’s first basket came with 5:01 left in the third quarter and pulled the Ducks within 43-41. Ilmar’l Thomas sank a 3-pointer and scored nine in the quarter to help UCLA take a 53-50 lead heading to the final period.
Oregon opened the fourth with a rebound basket by Prince and a layup from Sabally to grab a 54-53 lead with 8:03 remaining. Paopao buried a 3-pointer to push the Ducks’ lead to four with 7:11 left. Angela Dugalić and Thomas had back-to-back baskets to knot the score at 57 and Thomas buried a 3-pointer, following a bucket by Prince, to give the Bruins a 60-59 lead with 4:19 to go. It was the last basket of the game.
Rogers sank two free throws with 1:27 left to put the Ducks up 61-60 and Sabally added a pair with three seconds left. UCLA, which had just one team foul at the time, had to foul four times in four seconds to send Sabally to the line. Penn missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.
Thomas and Penn scored 18 apiece for the Bruins.
Colorado women hold on to edge No. 14 Arizona
LAS VEGAS — Mya Hollingshed scored 12 points and Colorado survived a wild finish to knock off No. 14 Arizona 45-43 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Thursday.
After shooting just 33% and committing 21 turnovers, the fifth-seeded Buffalos (22-7), who have won six straight, are going to the semifinals on Friday for the first time in seven years. They face the winner of second-ranked Stanford and Oregon State.
In a defensive slugfest, Colorado took a 38-31 lead with 7:55 to go when Jaylyn Sherrod hit a 3-pointer. Then the Wildcats reeled off 10 straight, with a Shaina Pellington layup making it 41-38 with six minutes to go. The Buffalos were in the process of turning the ball over on five-straight possessions but that would be Arizona’s last basket.
The next seven points were Colorado, with Frida Formann hitting a layup, off a nice assist from freshman Kindyll Wetta, and a 3-pointer at the two-minute mark for a 45-41 lead.
Pellington made two free throws at 52 seconds and Colorado followed with two more turnovers but the Wildcats had two misses, pushing their game-ending drought to nine shots, including a Pellington 3 at the buzzer.
Arizona (20-7) was led by Lauren Ware with 15 points but the Wildcats were 2 of 24 from 3-point range and were just 12 of 48 overall.
No. 2 Stanford women top Oregon St.
LAS VEGAS — Haley Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead No. 2 Stanford to a 57-44 victory over Oregon State on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.
Stanford (26-3), which was 16-0 in conference play during the regular season, won its 18th straight game this season and has won 32 consecutive games against Pac-12 opponents, including postseason play.
The Cardinal, 51-6 all-time at the Pac-12 Tournament, improved to 19-1 all-time in the quarterfinals. Stanford, which swept the regular-season series by 23 and 24 points, is 6-0 against Oregon State in the event.
Anna Wilson scored 11 points, and Cameron Brink added 10 points and six rebounds to boost Stanford.
Oregon State (14-13) was led by Ellie Mack and Emily Codding, who each had 13 points. Talia von Oelhoffen added 10.
The Beavers shot just 29.6% from the field. Stanford, which has held 57 of its last 62 opponents to 41.8% shooting or worse, improved to 45-1 when holding its opponent to less than 40% shooting.
The Cardinal finished the game shooting a rather bleak 23 of 61 (37.7%) from the floor, but was 8 for 18 (44.4%) from 3-point range.
Stanford opened the game by dominating the first quarter, taking a 16-2 lead thanks to a hot hand from beyond the arc. Though the Cardinal shot just 37.5% (6 of 16) from the floor, they were 4 of 7 (57.1%) from 3-point range. Oregon State, meanwhile, went 1 of 10 from the field in the opening period.
After Lexie Hull’s 3-pointer to start the second pushed Stanford’s lead to 17, the Beavers found their rhythm on offense and used a 13-3 spurt to get within seven at 22-15. Wilson ended Stanford’s 0-for-7 drought with five quick points before Talia von Oelhoffen’s half-court drain at the buzzer left the Cardinal with a 27-18 halftime lead.
Utah women upset No. 3 seed WSU
LAS VEGAS — Jenna Johnson scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Utah upset No. 3 seed Washington State 70-59 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 tournament.
Sixth-seeded Utah (19-10) plays No. 2 seed Oregon in Friday's semifinals. The unranked Ducks, who have been in and out of the Top 25 after having been ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll, beat Utah 73-65 in the regular-season finale last Saturday to sweep the series.
Johnson scored 10 points in the first quarter and her 3-pointer with 6:03 left in the first quarter gave Utah the lead for good at 15-12. The Cougars (19-10) went 0 for 5 from the field and committed three turnover as the Utes used a 15-0 run to take a 29-13 lead into the second quarter.
Johnson hit another 3 — Utah's eighth of the first half with 2:22 left — to spark a 7-0 spurt that made it 45-25 at the break.
Brynna Maxwell scored 11 points and Isabel Palmer added 10 for Utah.
Washington State (19-10), which won a program record 11 conference games this season and earned its highest seed in conference-tournament history, awaits an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars are 0-2 all-time in the NCAA tourney, losing first-round games in 1979 and 2021 — a 57-53 loss to South Florida. Bella Murekatete made 7 of 13 from the field and finished with 18 points and Tara Wallack scored 16 on 6-of-10 shooting for Washington State.
Charlisse Leger-Walker, the Cougars' leading scorer at 16.3 points per game, had six points and sister Krystal Leger-Walker scored four. The duo each went 2 of 12 from the field and 0 for 5 from 3-point range.
