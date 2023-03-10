P12 Arizona St USC Basketball

Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (right) drives against Arizona State forward Jamiya Neal during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 men’s tournament, Thursday, in Las Vegas. The Trojans lost 77-72.

LAS VEGAS — Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jermaine Couisnard each scored 17 points and Oregon had a 19-point lead erased before closing on a 7-0 run to beat Washington State 75-70 on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Fourth-seeded Oregon (19-13), which has won 10 straight games in the conference tournament, advances to play top-seeded UCLA in the semifinals on Friday. Washington State (17-16), the No. 5 seed, had a seven-game winning streak come to an end.

