Orange helps lead Highland past Eastside

LANCASTER — In 2013, Netflix released a show called “Orange is the New Black.”
Well, on Friday night, Highland boys basketball player Ja’Marye Orange was the star of the game against Eastside, leaving a black on the Lions’ defense.
Orange was like a man-child inside the paint, pretty much scoring at will, as Eastside had no answer for the junior forward, who scored a game-high 19 points.
A competitive game to start turned into a laugher as the Bulldogs’ third quarter surge helped propel them to a convincing 72-37 victory over the Lions at Eastside High School.
“I was feeling it tonight. My teammates were feeding me the ball. They believed in me and my coaches believed in me,” Orange said. “I was feeling like nobody could stop me. This was a total team effort and everybody bought in.”
You could call it a tale of two halves as the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-1) led by just eight, 32-24, at halftime.
Whatever head coach Chris Cole told his team at halftime seemed to work.
The Bulldogs jumped all over Eastside in the second half as their full-court pressure defense forced the Lions into turnovers on eight of their first 10 possessions. Eastside turned the ball over a total of 12 times in the third quarter.
And Highland took full advantage.
The Bulldogs outscored Eastside 26-6 in the third quarter. During that span, Orange had a personal 9-0 run, including the old-fashioned three-point play when he squeezed his way through the defense with an up-and-under and the foul, with a flex to cap it off. That gave Highland a 45-25 lead with 3:40 remaining.
Steven Hwang netted this third 3-pointer of the game following Orange’s three-point play to give the Bulldogs a 48-25 lead, ending a 16-1 run.
“We started off kind of slow, but in the second half we were definitely locked in,” Cole said. “They felt more comfortable and overall played better. We saw leadership on the court. We knew Eastside was very athletic and we have a lot of respect for them.
“The team did a great job feeding (Orange). They played very unselfishly.”
Cole said part of the reason for his team’s slow start was that the Bulldogs didn’t play against Quartz Hill on Wednesday and they were in “kind of a lull.”
Highland’s defense held the Lions (4-4, 4-2) without a field goal for the first seven minutes of the third quarter. Patrick DeCosta put a Band-Aid over the bleeding only temporarily following a 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining in the quarter.
“I’m pleased with the effort tonight by the team, but we want more,” Orange said. “We want a league championship. We’re taking it game by game. This was a very good victory for us tonight.”
Eastside head coach Vaughn Nelson didn’t share Orange’s sentiments.
“We’re still trying to find our identity. We had some things that worked, but we didn’t do it consistently,” he said. “Whenever we have a couple of turnovers, our heads go down and so does our morale.
“This is a very disappointing loss. We have a lot of first-year varsity players and it showed. We don’t value the ball or our possessions enough. I thought we got good looks in the first half, but we have to capitalize off them and we didn’t. Throughout the game our energy level went down.”
Things went from bad to worse for the Lions in the fourth quarter as the onslaught continued. Kai Johnson scored seven of his 14 points in the final period, including a 3-pointer, which gave the Bulldogs a 66-32 lead. Highland outscored Eastside 14-7 in the fourth quarter and 40-13 in the second half.
“The second half was very chaotic for us. We hung with them for a little bit, but our energy deflated after we kept committing turnovers,” said the Lions’ Amir Bey, who led his team with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. “I’m extremely disappointed. It’s not the fact that we lost, but how we lost. We didn’t lose because of them; it was more on ourselves.”
The Bulldogs had a balanced scoring attack as Hwang finished with nine points. Teammates Marcus Hill and Ben Estrada finished with eight and seven points, respectively. Deangelo Riley hit two 3-pointers for the Lions and finished with six points.
Highland led 21-20 with 3:32 remaining in the second quarter. It closed the half on an 11-4 run to lead 32-24 at halftime.
