LITTLEROCK — Both teams saw a lot of good things.
Both teams saw things they need to work on.
But no matter what the score, both teams left Littlerock’s gymnasium with several positives to take away from their first match of the season.
Paraclete, led by hard hitting and powerful serving, got out of the blocks in impressive fashion with a 25-16, 25-5, 25-13 victory over the host Lobos, Tuesday evening at Littlerock High School.
The Spirits (1-0) were able to spread the wealth offensively as four players finished with four kills or more. Jaydin Watts led Paraclete with eight kills, and it seemed as when the Spirits faced any sort of adversity, they would go to Watts for the answer.
“I thought it was a good match, but I thought we could have picked it up and talked more out there,” Watts said. “We have a lot of new players and we haven’t been playing together for very long. I’m not pleased with the victory. I feel like we could have picked it up much quicker. We were a little sloppy out there.”
Sophomore Andrea Barrientos finished with six kills and Sofia Vasquez and Grace Calandri added five and four kills, respectively.
The Lobos (0-1) were led by Rebecca Mazas and Carlita Spears, each with three kills.
“I think we were a little bit intimidated in the beginning because they are tall and have strong hitters,” Mazas said. “We have a lot of new players this year, some who have never played volleyball befores. I think there were a lot of first match jitters. I think the big crowd made us a little bit nervous, too.
“After they got off to a good start in the second set, everyone’s spirits went down. But we were able to fight back. We just dug ourselves a big hole. I think we need to work on communicating and our chemistry because we have the potential.”
The first set went back and forth early on as both teams traded the first 22 points. Paraclete won eight of the next nine points, four coming from aces by Calandri, to grab a 19-12 lead.
Of the 75 total points won by the Spirits, 1/3 of those came via the ace, as they finished with 25. Setter Sofi Aranzazu finished with 11 aces, while leading Paraclete’s offense.
“I know this team has a lot of potential,” Aranzazu said. “Overall I thought we did well. I saw a lot of hustle from our team out there. We gained momentum in the second set because we were talking, which always seems to be our problem. We stayed focused and got our serves in.
“I know we could have done much better, but it’s a good first win for us.”
Littlerock fell into a lull to open the second set and Paraclete took complete advantage. Aranzazu opened serve and promptly won 11 consecutive points, including six aces and four kills. The teams played even the next several point until the Spirits went on another 11-0 run to easily take the second.
Samantha Falzone, who was the Lobos coach years ago, took back over the program this season and is trying to build something again at Littlerock.
“I liked what I saw out there,” she said. “The score wasn’t important to me. I was watching the girls progressively get better out there. They made their own adjustments.
“I told the girls that we haven’t had that much time together. We have many players that have never played. We’re not a young team, but we’re a young together team.”
The point of the match came in the third set following a rally that went back and forth, including one dig by a Lobos player in which she kicked the ball over the net to save a point. It ended with the Spirits hitting the ball into the net as the partisan crowd erupted. That gave Littlerock a 4-3 lead.
That momentum was short-lived as Paraclete built a 14-5 lead after winning 11 of the next 12 points. Littlerock made things interesting as it used a 5-0 run to trim the lead to 21-13, but it was too much to overcome.
The Spirits play another Golden League opponent as they travel to play Lancaster on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.