Opening setback

LANCASTER — The College of the Canyons football team has owned Antelope Valley College in recent years, and the season opener for the Marauders was no different.
Of course, penalties, turnovers, and special teams’ miscues didn’t help AVC’s cause.
The Cougars won their fourth game in a row against the Marauders dating back to 2016 in impressive fashion with a 44-13 victory, Saturday night at Marauder Stadium.
Last season, one of AVC’s three losses came against the Cougars, 47-7, in the season opener at Canyons Stadium.
“COC came out to ball, and we didn’t perform well,” AVC running back Amir Bankhead said. “We feel like we are so much better than we played. We have a lot to improve on.”
COC used its opening drive to march right down the field with an impressive 14-play, 68-yard drive which was capped by a Calvin Littles 9-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Chayden Peery. The methodical drive encompassed nine rushes and five passes.
The Cougars (1-0) were forced to punt on their next drive and the Marauders took advantage following a muffed punt. AVC took over on the COC 21-yard line. Three plays later quarterback Caden Hinton took the snap and ran up the Cougars’ sideline for a 14-yard score to tie the score, 7-7.
Still in the first quarter, following a good punt return to the Marauders’ 46-yard line, COC took the lead for good as Peery found Jordan Anderson up the sideline, uncovered for a 31-yard touchdown strike giving it a 14-7 lead.
“We definitely need to clean things up. Penalties killed us, but we just have to focus more. We have to battle through our own adversity, but I am very confident about this team,” AVC’s Doron Mitchell said. “When we got down, I saw a lot of players with their heads down. We know what we need to do.”
A poor snap to AVC punter John Henderson placed the ball on the Marauders’ 36-yard line as COC took over. The Cougars played with a short field much of the entire game.
A rushing touchdown by Anthony Spearman capped the 21-point quarter for the Cougars as they entered the second with a 21-7 lead.
“We just didn’t play hard enough to get the win. We’ll come back next week and play much better. We still have a lot to improve,” said Bankhead. “Our offense didn’t perform well, and this loss is on us. We have things that we need to clean up.”
Bankhead accounted for more than half of the Marauders 271 yards of total offense. He rushed for 122 yards on 21 carries and had five receptions for 32 yards.
The Cougars led 21-7 in the third quarter and once again had a good punt return to the Marauders 35-yard line. Four plays later COC kept its foot on the gas as Damon Banks bounced to the outside and scored from 16 yards out.
“I’m very disappointed in our performance tonight. We made them look a lot better than they really were. I hate losing, but by game two we’ll be better,” said Mitchell. “(Despite this loss) we should have no problems breezing through the rest of our schedule. This is the best team we will play all season. I expect a league championship and a bowl victory.”
AVC’s other two losses last season came on the road, both against Mt. San Jacinto, in the second game of the season, 23-13, and in the final game of the season, 17-6, in the Hemet Sportsman’s Club American Championship Bowl. Next week the Marauders look to exact some revenge when they host the Eagles at home at 6 p.m.
