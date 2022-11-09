One more to go

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College and Citrus College men’s soccer teams braved the inclement weather on Tuesday afternoon at Brent Carder Marauder Stadium.
The Marauders took advantage of the wind-aided half of the field in the second half and left the field soaked to the bone with a 3-2 Western State Conference victory.
With the win the Marauders (8-3-6, 5-0-2 WSC) stayed atop the South Division standings as Bakersfield (4-0-3) tied with Glendale, 1-1, on Tuesday. AVC and Bakersfield were tied before Tuesday’s matches.
The Owls (2-12-4, 0-7-1 WSC) got on the board first with a goal by Jose Alvarez-Novales in the 17th minute into the net at the north end of the field.
“I was happy with our overall performance,” AVC coach Charles Gordon said. “I felt the first half we controlled the tempo and possession. They took a good, half-field shot and with the wind it just sailed into the upper V. However, the tempo of the game, I believe, was controlled with our boys.
“Second half, I think we continued controlling the tempo of the game and we had the advantage of the weather the second half like they had to first half.”
The first half was fairly sunny and windy, but the rain started to blow in sheets across the field in the second half.
“Definitely some crazy weather,” AVC freshman Jayden White said. “We had to battle a lot of adversity in the first half. The wind was crazy. We really couldn’t settle the game, but we held out.”
When the Marauders came back from the break, they had the north goal.
“The second half, we got the win,” White said. “We got a lot more momentum. We were really able to connect and find shots and we found a way.”
In the second half, White sent a ball toward the goal, hoping to connect with a teammate for a header. Instead, the ball slipped into the goal to tie the game at 1 in the 53rd minute.
“It felt good,” White said. “I wasn’t expecting it to go in, but it went in.”
In the 75th minute, AVC freshman Guilherme Valenca scored right in front of the goal on an assist by Francisco Brasiliano to put the Marauders up 2-1.
“I received the pass from (Francisco) and I am happy to score,” Valenca said.
Valenca has had two game-winning goals this season.
“I’m happy to help my team and share these moments of happy,” he said. “I love to play soccer.”
Valenca and Brasiliano are both from Brazil and have known each other since they were 15. They are enjoying their time at AVC.
“I come from Brazil,” said Valenca, who has played soccer since he was 3 years old. “It’s good for us to stay here, because we meet new people, new family, new friends. So, it’s good so far.”
AVC sophomore Chris Romero gave his team their third goal of the game unassisted in the 86th minute.
Citrus’ Lance Becker scored on a goal that snuck past sophomore goalkeeper Bryan Rios Martinez a short time later to pull the Owls within one, 3-2.
But the Marauders held on for the win.
“We’re doing so well,” Valenca said. “As coach said, we’re improving a lot. In the beginning we struggled with problems with defense, midfielders and forwards. With a lot of training, hard working, we’re improving a lot and thanks for coach for this.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Daniel Pantaleon allowed one goal and saved one shot in the first half AVC, while Rios Martinez also allowed one goal and saved one shot in the second half.
“I thought Danny, even though he conceded one goal the first half, did a very good job of controlling the tempo against that type of wind,” Gordon said. “The second half, I think Bryan did an outstanding job of making sure we kept possession of the ball and did the things that we wanted to do. The communication was big out of the back from both keepers.”
The Marauders celebrated their many sophomores in their final regular season home game.
“I was really proud of all my sophomores,” Gordon said. “I think they all did a tremendous job. They’ve been holding it together all year for us.”
The Marauders have one game left in conference play and it’s for the championship. AVC plays at Bakersfield on Friday.
“We’ve just got to keep playing our game and give everything out there,” White said. “We’ve been working far past this season and we’ve battled a lot of adversity. But, as long as we give our best effort and leave it all out on the field, we’ll be champions.”
AVC and Bakersfield tied 3-3 the last time they played on Oct. 25.
“I’m glad if we can win the championship,” Valenca said. “One more war.”
