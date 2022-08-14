Worlds Athletics

Associated Press

Allyson Felix, of the United States, gives her daughter Camryn her bronze medal after the 4x400-meter mixed relay final at the World Athletics Championships  on July 15 in Eugene, Ore.

 Charlie Riedel

To call them four of the greatest athletes in the history of women’s sports is a bit of a slight.

Let’s just call them four of the greatest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.