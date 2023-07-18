 Skip to main content
featured
Major League Baseball | Dodgers 6, Orioles 4

One grand swing

Taylor’s slam helps Dodgers snap O’s winning streak

Dodgers Orioles Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Chris Taylor follows through on a swing against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning, Monday, in Baltimore. Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 count with two outs in the sixth inning and the Dodgers won 6-4.

BALTIMORE — Chris Taylor fouled off four straight fastballs. Then Bryan Baker threw him one too many.

Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Baltimore 6-4, snapping the Orioles’ eight-game winning streak Monday night. Baltimore remained a game behind Tampa Bay atop the AL East.

