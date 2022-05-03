On to the postseason

Seven baseball teams from the Antelope Valley are headed to the CIF-Southern Section playoffs, which begin Wednesday with the wildcard round and continue with first-round games on Thursday and Friday.
The top four Golden League teams — Quartz Hill, Highland, Knight and Lancaster — along with Paraclete, Desert Christian and Vasquez, all earned playoff berths, which were announced on Monday.
Two of these teams will meet in the first round on Thursday.
Paraclete (19-8) will play at Quartz Hill (20-8) in CIF-SS Division 2.
The Spirits finished second in the Gold Coast League, while the Royals shut out Highland last Thursday to win the Golden League title. The two teams are perennially two of the best in the Valley year after year, so it should be a good game.
Highland (20-7) will travel to Flintridge Prep (19-7) for a Division 4 first-round game on Thursday.
The Bulldogs finished second in the Golden League, while Flintridge Prep was the Prep League champion.
Knight (11-6) plays at Santa Paula (13-10-1) in the Division 5 first round on Friday.
The Hawks finished third in the Golden League, while Santa Paula was the Citrus Coast League champion.
Lancaster (10-8-2) plays in a Division 5 wildcard game at Savanna (16-11) on Wednesday.
The Eagles were fourth place in the Golden League, while Savanna finished third in the Orange League.
The winner will play at No. 1 seed Moreno Valley (23-3) in the first round on Friday. Moreno Valley won the Sunbelt League.
Desert Christian (15-7) will play at Beverly Hills (11-7) in the Division 6 first round on Thursday.
The Knights finished third in the Heritage League, while Beverly Hills tied for first in the Ocean League.
Also in Division 6, Vasquez (16-5-1) will host San Gorgonio (12-9).
The Mustangs finished second in the Heritage League, while San Gorgonio was second in the San Andreas League.
