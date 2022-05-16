On to the next level

MOORPARK — Two track and field athletes from the Valley qualified for the Masters Meet, while several others earned all-CIF honors at the CIF-Southern Section Finals on Saturday at Moorpark High School.
Palmdale senior Anthony Woods had two top-six finishes in the Division 1 long jump and the triple jump to earn a spot to compete at the Masters Meet this Saturday at Moorpark High School.
Woods finished third in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 3.50 inches, which was the seventh best jump throughout all four divisions. Only the top 12 distances moved on to the Masters Meet.
Woods also finished fifth in the triple jump (45-06) for the ninth best leap of the day.
The top six finishers in each divisions earned all-CIF honors.
Highland’s Matthew Donis finished second in the Division 1 boys 3,200 meters with a time of 9 minutes, 10.60 seconds. It was the fifth best time of the day. The top nine times of the day moved on to the Masters Meet.
Donis has his sights set on the CIF-State Meet. His best time of the season was 9:05.58 at the Mt. SAC Relays on April 15. That time would have been the best by two seconds during Saturday’s finals.
The top six or at-large entry times at Masters will advance to State.
“The hopes of going to State are very realistic,” Highland coach Ashley Blunt said.
In the Division 1 girls 800 meters, Quartz Hill’s Laisette Rachal finished fifth (2:16.55) to earn all-CIF honors.
Quartz Hill’s Brianne Smith was seventh (11:02.75) in the girls Division 1 3,200 meters, while Highland’s Eriel Banks finished seventh in the Division 1 girls high jump (5-02).
Smith and Rachal were both scratched from the 1,600, while Palmdale’s Danavian Herring did not clear a height in the Division 1 boys high jump.
In Division 4, Paraclete’s Brianna Delgado had the best finish of the day, taking second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:17.77.
She and teammates Kennedi Redd, Zariah Walker and Lauren Dace also finished fourth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 49.69.
Dace, Clarisse Angeles, Walker and Delgado also teamed up to take eighth in the girls 4x400 relay (4:12.60).
Walker also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash (24.93) for all-CIF honors, while Dace won two more honors by finishing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.32) and sixth in the high jump (4-08).
Paraclete senior Jacoby Madise also took home two all-CIF honors. He finished third in the boys 100-meter dash (10.71) and fourth in the 200 (21.94).
The 200 was a very fast race with the top three spots swept by Serra athletes. Serra’s Roderick Pleasant broke his own Division 4 record by running a 20.40 to win the race. He ran 21:02 last year to set the record.
