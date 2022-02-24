On the stage in State

PALMDALE — Highland seniors Cierra Abrego and Bobby Estrada both went through light workouts Wednesday in the Highland wrestling room, their final preparations for the CIF State Wrestling Championships.
Both Abrego and Estrada will compete in first-round matches today at Mechanics Bank Arena, formerly the Rabobank Arena, in Bakersfield. The girls tournament begins at 9 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m. and both conclude on Saturday.
“They’re mentally ready,” Highland wrestling coach Tim DeVestern said. “We talk about it every day. Our schedule has State written on it in big, bold letters. That’s all we’re really going for. All the other stuff is just warmups for State. League is cool, but league is just not too big a deal for us. We’re always just focusing on bigger goals. The biggest goal we could get. The biggest goal now is State.”
It is the second time the State Championship for boys and girls has been held simultaneously at the same location. There was no wrestling postseason last year.
“It feels good knowing I’m in the top 32 in the state,” said Estrada, a four-year varsity wrestler. “Like I said during Golden League finals, the main goal was moving forward and moving on. I had my sights on something bigger and this is bigger. I did a good job, but the job isn’t finished. We have a potential three days of wrestling, but this is my last hurrah before my high school career is over. I’m wrestling for college scholarships. I’m wrestling to cement my name and I’m wrestling to have fun.”
Both Estrada and Abrego placed eighth in their weight class at the Masters Meet last weekend.
“It’s a really exciting thing,” said Abrego, a three-year varsity wrestler. “It feels like my hard work has paid off. It’s going to pay off at State. It feels like a really big accomplishment. One of my goals this whole year was to make it to State and now since I’m in State, my goal is to leave a good impression there.
“Competing the best I can and winning all my matches or trying my best. I just want to leave it all on the mat. If people can remember my name in a positive way, I feel I left a good impression there.”
It is the first time Highland has had multiple wrestlers advance to the State Championship since 1998.
The duo are the first wrestlers from the Valley to advance to State since 2016, when Littlerock’s Jordan Bernal qualified.
Abrego is the second female wrestler at Highland High to advance to the State Finals. Naomi Diaz qualified two years ago, during her senior year, the last time there was a State tournament.
“I feel very accomplished,” Abrego said. “I feel like I’ve accomplished myself, but there’s still more I need to reach at State.”
Abrego was making her first appearance at the Girls Individual Masters Meet, which was at Marina High School. The top eight in each weight class advanced to State.
“In the Masters, I feel that I improved so much from CIF, because I came here and fixed all the little mistakes that happened,” Abrego said. “I wish I could have performed better at Masters, but obviously I hurt my ankle during a match, so I had to forfeit my last two matches, but I feel that was the smartest way because I wouldn’t want to damage it more when I already placed. I feel that at Masters, I improved myself and I improved my wrestling.
“It was just little mistakes. Being more aggressive. Being closer with my opponent. Trying to do more takedowns. Be faster and quicker, but don’t rush at the same time though. I feel it was really good competition, but I wasn’t going to let it intimidate me. At the time I was there, I was trying to calm myself down, saying ‘It was another match. I’ve done this before. It’s another mat. Nothing different, just another say.’”
Estrada was competing at the Masters Meet for the second time, finishing in the Top 12 his sophomore year.
Estrada finished eighth at 126 pounds, with the top nine qualifying for State.
“I feel like as I progressed forward in the rounds or as I moved on, I started seeing moves I haven’t seen before, but as the tournament went on, I started to acclimate and adjust to new looks and I thought I got more confident as the matches were going,” Estrada said. “I feel like I had to step it up just a little bit.”
Both Abrego and Estrada stressed how important mental preparation is for these postseason tournament, something DeVestern has emphasized since taking over the program two years ago.
“We’ll turn off almost all the lights. We’ll leave one light on and not meditate, but get in our the zone,” DeVestern said. “We’ll talk about matches, before period even starts we show up now, getting them mentally going. I feel that their body is already there, so when we get there, they feel that they’ve already been there the night before. A lot of visualization is what we do. Visualizing our matches, where we’re going, while we’re out there warming up, during weigh-ins. What we’re going to do. What we’re going to eat. Your first match. How the first period is going to be, the second period. Maybe we’ll go to a third. Maybe we’ll get a win. A lot of visualizing.”
Estrada said part of mental preparation is watching matches.
“Making adjustments and watching film,” Estrada said. “We kept it pretty light this week, because I wrestled seven matches this past weekend. As a team we’re kind banged up. It’s about staying fresh and staying ready and getting mentally ready, making sure you are doing the right things to recover. Making sure you are eating right. Just getting mentally prepared.
“Physically I felt there. Mentally I feel like I need to up the gear a little. I watch film. Just take time to think about what I did over the past weekend. Take time to sit down and close your eyes and think about it. Just make sure you set aside time during the day to just think and relax and just go over it and analyze.”
DeVestern said both wrestlers are in the same spot in their brackets, which have already been released. Both are ranked 22nd in the State and both face the No. 11 wrestler in their bracket in their first match.
“That’s a good spot to see where we’re really at,” DeVestern said. “The level is tough. These are all the toughest kids in the whole state of California. I know there are at least 1,100 wrestling programs, to be in the top 32, boy and girl, for the state. That is pretty cool, especially for the Antelope Valley. It’s really cool.
“My goal for them is to be Top 10.”
