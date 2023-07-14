Douglas Returns Gymnastics

Associated Press

U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas displays her all-around gold medal during the artistic gymnastics women’s individual competition at the 2012 Summer Olympic, Aug. 2, 2012 in London.

 

 Julie Jacobson

Gabby Douglas, the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, is taking aim at the 2024 Games in Paris.

Douglas announced on her Instagram page Thursday that she is making a comeback attempt, a dozen years after her triumph in London in 2012 and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

