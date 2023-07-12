South Africa Semenya Ruling

Associated Press

In this April 13, 2018, file photo, South Africa’s Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the woman’s 800m final at Carrara Stadium during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Champion runner Caster Semenya has won what might turn out to be a landmark legal victory. The European Court of Human Rights has decided she was discriminated against by sports rules that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels if she wants to compete in major competitions.

 Mark Schiefelbein

Champion runner Caster Semenya won a potentially landmark legal decision for sports on Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights decided she was discriminated against by rules in track and field that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels to compete in major competitions.

But the two-time Olympic champion’s success after her two failed appeals in sports’ highest court in 2019 and the Swiss supreme court in 2020 came with a major caveat. The ruling didn’t strike down the rules and the world track and field body said soon after it was released that the contentious testosterone regulations would “remain in place.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.