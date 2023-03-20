NCAA Mississippi Stanford Basketball

Associated Press

Mississippi head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin (left) gets emotional with her dad Gladstone McPhee (right) after her team defeated Stanford, 54-49, in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, in Stanford.

No. 8 MISSISSIPPI 54, No. 1 STANFORD 49

STANFORD — Madison Scott hit a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left that gave Mississippi the lead for good, Angel Baker scored 13 points, and the Rebels delivered on their declaration to get defensive, stunning top-seeded Stanford 54-49 on Sunday night to reach the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years.

