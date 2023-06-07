WCWS Tennessee Oklahoma Softball

Associated Press

Oklahoma’s Tiare Jennings hits a single against Tennessee during the first inning of a Women’s College World Series game Saturday in Oklahoma City.

 

 Nate Billings

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma can become the first Division I softball program in more than 30 years to win three straight national championships.

Florida State ace Kathryn Sandercock — one of the nation’s top pitchers in recent years — stands in the Sooners’ way. Oklahoma (59-1) and Florida State (58-9) will meet Wednesday in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series best-of-three championship series.

