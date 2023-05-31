WCWS Softball Preview

Associated Press

Oklahoma’s Jayda Coleman (24) bats during an NCAA college softball game against Texas A&M on Feb. 24 in Cathedral City. Oklahoma is looking for its third straight title at the World Series.

 

 Kyusung Gong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma could become the first college softball program since UCLA more than 30 years ago to win three consecutive national championships.

UCLA won titles in 1988, 1989 and 1990. Since then, teams have won back-to-back seven times. Oklahoma went for three after winning it all in 2016 and 2017 but lost in the semifinals in 2018.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.