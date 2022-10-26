Clippers Thunder Basketball

Associated Press

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives the ball against Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the first half, Tuesday, in Oklahoma City. The Thunder won 108-94.

OKLAHOMA CITY — There was no celebration for the Oklahoma City Thunder after earning their first win of the season in four tries.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the Thunder defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 on Tuesday night.

