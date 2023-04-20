Kings Oilers Hockey

The Canadian Press via AP

Los Angeles Kings' Viktor Arvidsson (33) checks Edmonton Oilers' Vincent Desharnais (73) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta.

 JASON FRANSON

EDMONTON, Alberta — Klim Kostin broke a tie at 2:20 of the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists to help Edmonton rebound from a 4-3 overtime loss in the opener. Derek Ryan and Evander Kane — into an empty net — also scored for the Oilers.

