Nationals Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in Anaheim. The Angels won 2-0.

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani has followed up his MVP performance in the World Baseball Classic with one of the best pitching starts of the modern era.

The Japanese two-way superstar turned in another gem on Tuesday night, allowing only one hit in seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Washington Nationals 2-0.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.