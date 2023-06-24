Angels Rockies Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (right) passes on the home run hat to Mike Trout after they hit back-to-back home runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fifth inning on Friday in Denver. The Rockies rallied for a 7-4 victory.

 David Zalubowski

DENVER — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers at Coors Field, but Elias Díaz’s go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning rallied the Colorado Rockies past the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 on Friday night.

Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff homer for the Rockies, who snapped their longest losing streak of the season at eight games.

