Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics, Sept. 29, in Anaheim. Ohtani is focused on this season and not his free agency, which opens up at the end of the 2023 season.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Shohei Ohtani is concentrating on what could be his final season with the Los Angeles Angels and not on free agency next fall.

“This is my last year, I’m aware of this. As of now I’m an Angel and that’s all I’m focused on,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara on Thursday.

